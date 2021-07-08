BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 600,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBSTU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,473,000.

Shares of NBSTU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 39,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,920. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

