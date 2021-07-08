BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $6.99 Million in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,096,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,493,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,588,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,997,000.

DHCAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,445. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

