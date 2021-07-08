BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of XPDIU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,896. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

