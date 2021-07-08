BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $7.48 Million Investment in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 495,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 25.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 271,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FAII traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,837. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

FAII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

