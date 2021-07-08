BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,254. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.