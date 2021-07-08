BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 500,000 Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAQU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $183,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,116. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

