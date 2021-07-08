BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 787,000 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 787,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

AGGRU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

