Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $124.30

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.56). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 142,883 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £488.81 million and a PE ratio of 31.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.18.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.