Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

