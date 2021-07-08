Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499,618.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $499,618.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00919099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045091 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.