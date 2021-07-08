Bramshill Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10,318.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the period.

BLW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 48,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,228. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

