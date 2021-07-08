Bramshill Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 747,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,225,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

