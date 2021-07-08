Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

