Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.49% 14.17% 5.98% MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.81 -$5.81 million $0.16 86.00 MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 16.05 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightcove.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brightcove and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.43%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightcove beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. Further, it offers professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

