BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.36

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 3087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

