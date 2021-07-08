British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £140.45 ($183.50).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £135.90 ($177.55).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,757.50 ($36.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,782.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The company has a market cap of £63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
