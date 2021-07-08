British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,809 ($36.70) per share, with a total value of £140.45 ($183.50).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £135.90 ($177.55).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,757.50 ($36.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,782.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,009.50 ($39.32). The company has a market cap of £63.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

