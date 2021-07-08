Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTVCY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BTVCY opened at $27.31 on Monday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

