Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $47.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the highest is $47.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $191.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

