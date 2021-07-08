Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $154.17. 512,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,592. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.81.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

