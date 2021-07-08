Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.