Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $304,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

