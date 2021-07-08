Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Brokerages predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce sales of $30.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.73 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 945.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $97.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

