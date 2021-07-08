Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) PT at $186.80

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AXON opened at $175.81 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,323 shares of company stock worth $1,046,693. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

