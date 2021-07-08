Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $127.50

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $128.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

