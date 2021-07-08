Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $477.00

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $477.00.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $453.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.54. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.