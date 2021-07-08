Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $283.50

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.91. 185,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,483. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $229.37 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.