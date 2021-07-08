Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $69.68

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LYFT opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
