Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $69.68

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $181,898,000 after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.