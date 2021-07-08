Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 442.20

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 463.75 ($6.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded down GBX 14.10 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 434 ($5.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 483.40. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -10.74.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

