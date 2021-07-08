Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $28.75

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 16,280,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,274,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

