Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Target Price at $10.42

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 1,158,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,633. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.