Brokerages Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Price Target at €233.50

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €233.50 ($274.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock traded up €3.40 ($4.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €282.40 ($332.24). The company had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.56. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €282.00 ($331.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €249.40.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.