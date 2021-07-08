Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
NYSE RA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.