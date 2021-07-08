Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE RA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

