Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

