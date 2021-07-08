Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 54,077 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $36,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $78.46 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.