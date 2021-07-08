Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 83,954 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $45,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

