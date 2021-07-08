Brown Advisory Inc. Has $40.61 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $40,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LZB stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

