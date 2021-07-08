Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.82 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.93% of MGIC Investment worth $43,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $77,133,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $21,066,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

