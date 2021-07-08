Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $49,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $203.34 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $203.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

