Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 221,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 106,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,283. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

