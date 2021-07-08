Brown Advisory Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after buying an additional 923,605 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,133,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $82.27.

