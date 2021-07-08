Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,556 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

