BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 6,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

BSRTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

