Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.51

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Insiders have acquired 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last ninety days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

