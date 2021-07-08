BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

