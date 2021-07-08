Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BZLFY. Bank of America lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 13,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,925. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

