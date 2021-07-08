Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVRDF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.24. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

