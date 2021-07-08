Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 269,723 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rain Therapeutics
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
