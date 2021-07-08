BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 0.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.46. 147,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 312,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45.

BYD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.