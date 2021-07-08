Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7,731.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,738 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.