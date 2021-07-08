Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 51,754 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $58,883,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

