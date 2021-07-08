Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802 over the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.13. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

